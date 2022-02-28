Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SEA were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at $639,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SEA by 487.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after buying an additional 752,081 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Shares of SE opened at $137.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.90. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $111.50 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.