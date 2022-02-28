Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $100.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.