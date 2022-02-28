Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,741 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

