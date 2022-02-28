Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.23 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,902 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $194,063,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,385,000 after purchasing an additional 569,447 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,713,000 after purchasing an additional 421,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18,770.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 233,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 192.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $94.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

