Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.32 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

