Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.38 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,689,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $104.23 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.99 and a one year high of $110.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

