Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 538.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after buying an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $14,794,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.99 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

