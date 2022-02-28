Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 13,879 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

