Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,351 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 268,167 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $96.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

