Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.14% of Primoris Services worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

