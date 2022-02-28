Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 29,918 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $28,164,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.79 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

