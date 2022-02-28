Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 702 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,479 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $245.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total transaction of $616,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.