Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $114,180.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.75 or 0.06759189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,084.21 or 0.99944877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,812,436 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

