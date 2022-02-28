Cardstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.70 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $72,205.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00035086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00106681 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

CARD is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

