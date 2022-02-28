CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 3,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 173,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

CMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,194,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

