Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Down 5.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.48. 43,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,670,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after buying an additional 1,493,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 739,715 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,562,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 448,587 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
