Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Down 5.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.48. 43,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,670,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after buying an additional 1,493,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 739,715 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,562,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 448,587 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

