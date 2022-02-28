Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

TAST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $135.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

