Carry Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Carry has a market capitalization of $64.33 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00075479 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014609 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

