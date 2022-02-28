CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $32.15, $24.68 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98, $18.94 and $32.15.

