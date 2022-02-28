Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SAVA stock remained flat at $$42.51 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 790,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 368.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

