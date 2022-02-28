Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.52). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($38.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($24.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ ATXS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. 1,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (ATXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.