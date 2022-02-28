CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Position Raised by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) by 645.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,347 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.86% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,476. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

