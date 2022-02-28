CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to C$79.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

CCDBF traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $45.62. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952. CCL Industries has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $59.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31.

About CCL Industries (Get Rating)

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.