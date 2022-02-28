CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to C$79.00 at Raymond James

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

CCDBF traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $45.62. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952. CCL Industries has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $59.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

