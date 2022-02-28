CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to C$79.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCDBF. TD Securities decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.62. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.