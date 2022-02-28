CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$81.00 to C$79.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CCL Industries traded as low as C$57.39 and last traded at C$57.35, with a volume of 106428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.28.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.24. The company has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

