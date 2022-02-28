Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00.
About Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceconomy (MTGGY)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.