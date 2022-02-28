Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Price Target Cut to €65.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €66.00 ($75.00) to €67.00 ($76.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Shares of CLNXF stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.