Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Price Target Raised to €67.00 at Barclays

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from €66.00 ($75.00) to €67.00 ($76.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CLNXF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.18. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $42.49 and a 52 week high of $71.96.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

