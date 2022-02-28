Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.78 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CYAD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.
NASDAQ:CYAD traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $2.80. 544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.92.
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
