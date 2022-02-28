Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.78 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CYAD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

NASDAQ:CYAD traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $2.80. 544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating ) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

