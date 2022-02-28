Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Shares Down 6%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. 710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.
Cementos Argos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cementos Argos (CMTOY)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.