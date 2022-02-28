Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Shares Down 6%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. 710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

Cementos Argos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

