Centennial Resource Development, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after buying an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after buying an additional 346,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after buying an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

