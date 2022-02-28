Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.77

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 174223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
Several equities analysts have commented on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 356,931 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
