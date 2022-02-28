Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.77

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 174223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 356,931 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

