Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 4,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 96,597 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $9.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

CGAU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $132,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

