CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Trading 1,900% Higher

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH – Get Rating) traded up 1,900% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60. 10,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 463,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.70 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50.
CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile (TSE:CHH)
