Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading 10.6% Higher

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $45.08. Approximately 4,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 140,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 2.46.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after buying an additional 70,635 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 543,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 386,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

