Ceres Market Capitalization Reaches $375,661.55 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $68.15 or 0.00157746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $375,661.55 and $1,289.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.10 or 0.06754136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.92 or 0.99919758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00050119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

