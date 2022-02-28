Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 107.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -143.70 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

