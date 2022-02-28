Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 1,438.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Certara worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Certara during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

CERT stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 2.03. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

