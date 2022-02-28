CertiK Market Capitalization Hits $82.27 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $82.27 million and approximately $22.99 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002706 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.75 or 0.06759189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,084.21 or 0.99944877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002834 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,516,185 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

