Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,271 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $852,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT opened at $100.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.