Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,165 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after buying an additional 346,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 993.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 210,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,823. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $112.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

