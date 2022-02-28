Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 8,363 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.