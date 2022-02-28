Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 11,739 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.68% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMPT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 182,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 40,820 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,396,000.

XMPT stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

