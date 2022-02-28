Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,184 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,174,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000.

DFUS opened at $47.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

