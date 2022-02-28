Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 189,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $46.78 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

