Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 203.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 44,199 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $232,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,576,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,553,000 after buying an additional 392,278 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 304.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 55,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $57.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.