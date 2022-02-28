Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

EIX opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

