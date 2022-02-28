Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.8% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3,329.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 62,624 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 98,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TEL opened at $144.71 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

