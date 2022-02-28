Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

