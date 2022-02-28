Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

NYSE EL opened at $300.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.28 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

